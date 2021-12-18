Brokerages Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 1,296,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,990. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

