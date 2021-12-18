Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after buying an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. Avantor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

