Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,195 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $514,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 87.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $991.39 million, a P/E ratio of 398.50 and a beta of 0.58.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.