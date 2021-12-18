Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Skylight Health Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.

SLHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Skylight Health Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,270. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.