Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Skylight Health Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.

SLHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Skylight Health Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,270. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

