Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce $7.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.22 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,295,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

