Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.33. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 61,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.8% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 106,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.