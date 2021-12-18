Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $10,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.32. 1,121,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

