Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.72

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.72 and traded as high as C$74.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$74.29, with a volume of 944,138 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.54. The company has a market cap of C$22.67 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

