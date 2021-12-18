BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) is Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,370 shares during the period. BRT Apartments accounts for approximately 9.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 2.75% of BRT Apartments worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:BRT opened at $18.35 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $334.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.