BSC Station (BSCS) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, BSC Station has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.75 or 0.08365771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,552.61 or 1.00173267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.