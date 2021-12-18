BSCPAD Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002947 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $108.77 million and $7.24 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.31 or 0.08341768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00077499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,644.48 or 1.00119975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

