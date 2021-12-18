BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of BT Group from 235.00 to 240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HSBC cut shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

