BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to post $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $7.87 on Friday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BTRS in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

