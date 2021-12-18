Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) is Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises 4.6% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.76% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $368,064.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,494. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $18.20 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $297.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

