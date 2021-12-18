Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after buying an additional 182,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after buying an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after buying an additional 376,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $76.83 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

