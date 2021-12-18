Burger Swap Price Tops $3.10 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00006595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $53.47 million and $6.77 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,640,982 coins and its circulating supply is 17,265,982 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

