Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.24.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $277.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $234.07 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $2,419,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

