Busey Wealth Management Acquires 13,770 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.