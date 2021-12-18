Busey Wealth Management Acquires 1,461 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

NYSE:LYB opened at $87.76 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

