Busey Wealth Management Acquires 2,306 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

