Busey Wealth Management Acquires 37,869 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 39.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $133.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

