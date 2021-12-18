Busey Wealth Management Acquires 4,754 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,514 shares of company stock worth $5,680,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.