Busey Wealth Management Acquires 825 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $231.49. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $197.63 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

