Busey Wealth Management Buys 41,779 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $31,891,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.