Busey Wealth Management Buys 908 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,070 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

Shares of EA opened at $127.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

