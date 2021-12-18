Busey Wealth Management Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 295,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.