Busey Wealth Management Has $12.25 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

