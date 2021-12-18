Busey Wealth Management Has $32.64 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

NYSE MA opened at $349.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

