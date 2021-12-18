Busey Wealth Management Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 111.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $201.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

