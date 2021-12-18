Busey Wealth Management Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

