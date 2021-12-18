Busey Wealth Management Purchases 2,279 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $164,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $118.00 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

