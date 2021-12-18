Busey Wealth Management Purchases 79,265 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 79,265 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

