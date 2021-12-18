Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

