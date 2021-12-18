Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,030 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.75 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

