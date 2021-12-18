Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $63.52 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $63.52 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00317621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,721,289,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,483,756 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

