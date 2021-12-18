C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of CCCC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,160. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,616 shares of company stock worth $2,345,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

