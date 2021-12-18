Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,677.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,773.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,869.48. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,621.19 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

