CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CAE worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

