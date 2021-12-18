CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.09. 491,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

