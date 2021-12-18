Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CHI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 126,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,403. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

