Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to report sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.20 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
CVGW opened at $41.64 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.49%.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.