Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $30,909.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.47 or 0.08429391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.