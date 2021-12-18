Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

CLMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.57. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

