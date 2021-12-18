Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,135 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Under Armour comprises about 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 119,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.