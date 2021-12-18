Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Invesco makes up 2.8% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 189.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

