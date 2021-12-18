Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for about 3.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 128,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,379,515. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.