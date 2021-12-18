Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $3,276,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

