Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,589 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after purchasing an additional 219,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

