Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,075 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 2.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. FMR LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after buying an additional 2,227,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

