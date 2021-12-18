Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,420 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $384.92 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.